Avalanche Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
Colorado Avalanche 1 Final Dallas Stars 3 Game Details
Avalanche Golden Knights J.T. Compher – 1 goal Joe Pavelski – 2 assists Burakovsky & Girard – 1 assist Raffl, Robertson, Hintz – 1 goal each Denis Gurianov – 1 assist Darcy Kuemper – 29 shots, 26 saves Anton Khudobin – 27 shots, 26 saves Next Game
Colorado Avalanche Sat. Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m. Dallas Stars Injury Report/Update
Devon Toews (D) Sep 20, 2021 Shoulder day-to-day Pavel Francouz (G) Oct. 4, 2021 Lower-body injury day-to-day
Avalanche Links
2021-22 Season Schedule 2021-22 Roster Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz will miss 3-4 weeks with another lower-body injury ( Denver Post) Avalanche’s Landeskog Can Become an All-Time Great Captain Talking life and hockey with Colorado Avalanche broadcaster Peter McNab ( Mile High Sports) Avalanche’s Cale Makar Is the NHL’s Best Defenseman MacKinnon, Avalanche ‘hungry’ to win Stanley Cup ( NHL.com) Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.
