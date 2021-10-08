Avalanche Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Colorado Avalanche1
Final
Dallas Stars3

Game Details

AvalancheGolden Knights
J.T. Compher – 1 goalJoe Pavelski – 2 assists
Burakovsky & Girard – 1 assistRaffl, Robertson, Hintz – 1 goal each
Denis Gurianov – 1 assist
Darcy Kuemper – 29 shots, 26 savesAnton Khudobin – 27 shots, 26 saves

Next Game

Colorado Avalanche
Sat. Oct. 9, 7:00 p.m.
Dallas Stars

Injury Report/Update

Devon Toews (D)Sep 20, 2021Shoulderday-to-day
Pavel Francouz (G)Oct. 4, 2021Lower-body injuryday-to-day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz will miss 3-4 weeks with another lower-body injury (Denver Post)
Avalanche’s Landeskog Can Become an All-Time Great Captain
Talking life and hockey with Colorado Avalanche broadcaster Peter McNab (Mile High Sports)
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Is the NHL’s Best Defenseman
MacKinnon, Avalanche ‘hungry’ to win Stanley Cup (NHL.com)

Chart reflects 2020-21 season stats and will be updated with 2021-22 stats once the regular season begins.