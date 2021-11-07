Hurricanes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Carolina Hurricanes2
Final
Florida Panthers5

NHL Standings

Game Details

Hurricanes
(9-1-0, 18 pts)		Panthers
(10-0-1, 21 pts)
Vincent Trocheck – 1 goal, 1 assistAnthony Duclair – 2 goals, 2 assists
Jesper Fast – 1 goalBrandon Montour – 2 assists
Slavin, Svechnikov, Teravainen – 1 assistCarter Verhaeghe – 2 assists
Frederik Andersen – 27 shots, 23 savesHornqvist, Lundell, Vatrano – 1 goal
Antti Raanta – 4 shots, 4 savesGudas, Reinhart, Tippett – 1 assist
Spencer Knight – 32 shots, 30 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

Carolina Hurricanes(9-1-0, 18 pts)
Tue., Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m. (BSSUN, BSSO)
Tampa Bay Lightning(6-3-2, 14 pts)

Injury Report/Update

B. PesceUndisclosedday-to-day
N. NiederreiterLower bodyday-to-day
J. Gardiner (D)BackLTIR
J. Rees (C)KneeIR

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Burnside: Andersen’s Journey To Carolina (Hurricanes.com)
Duclair, Panthers hand Hurricanes first loss, fall one short of record (NHL.com)
Hurricanes’ Raanta leaves game vs. Panthers with upper-body injury (Sportsnet.ca)

Docs by The Hockey Writers Banner
Discover our player pages, full of stats and history. We also have detailed pages on drafts, awards, GMs, team histories, and much more.

2021-22 Team Stats