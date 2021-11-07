Hurricanes Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|Carolina Hurricanes
|2
|Final
|Florida Panthers
|5
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Hurricanes
(9-1-0, 18 pts)
|Panthers
(10-0-1, 21 pts)
|Vincent Trocheck – 1 goal, 1 assist
|Anthony Duclair – 2 goals, 2 assists
|Jesper Fast – 1 goal
|Brandon Montour – 2 assists
|Slavin, Svechnikov, Teravainen – 1 assist
|Carter Verhaeghe – 2 assists
|Frederik Andersen – 27 shots, 23 saves
|Hornqvist, Lundell, Vatrano – 1 goal
|Antti Raanta – 4 shots, 4 saves
|Gudas, Reinhart, Tippett – 1 assist
|Spencer Knight – 32 shots, 30 saves
Next Game
|Carolina Hurricanes
|(9-1-0, 18 pts)
|Tue., Nov. 9, 7:00 p.m. (BSSUN, BSSO)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|(6-3-2, 14 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|B. Pesce
|Undisclosed
|day-to-day
|N. Niederreiter
|Lower body
|day-to-day
|J. Gardiner (D)
|Back
|LTIR
|J. Rees (C)
|Knee
|IR
Hurricanes Links
2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
Burnside: Andersen’s Journey To Carolina (Hurricanes.com)
Duclair, Panthers hand Hurricanes first loss, fall one short of record (NHL.com)
Hurricanes’ Raanta leaves game vs. Panthers with upper-body injury (Sportsnet.ca)
2021-22 Team Stats
