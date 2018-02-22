2018 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

February 22nd, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

The 2018 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date what sort of deals are taking place.

Feb. 22(COVERAGE)
2018 3rd-Round pickF Frank Vatrano
Feb. 21(COVERAGE)
F Tobias Rieder
G Scott Wedgewood		G Darcy Kuemper
Feb. 21(COVERAGE)
D Jakub Jerabek2019 5th-Round pick
Feb. 20(COVERAGE)
F Eric Fehrtoronto maple leafs2020 7th-Round pick
Feb. 20(COVERAGE)
D Nick HoldenD Rob O’Gara

2018 3rd-Round pick

Feb. 19(COVERAGE)
G Petr Mrazek2019 3th-Round pick

2018 4th-Round pick (conditional)

Feb. 19(COVERAGE)
D Michal KempnyChicago Blackhawks Logo2018 3rd-Round pick
Feb. 15(COVERAGE)
F Nikita Soshnikovtoronto maple leafs2019 4th-Round pick
Feb. 15(COVERAGE)
F Chris DiDomenicoChicago Blackhawks LogoD Ville Pokka
Feb. 13(COVERAGE)
F Nick Shore

F Marian Gaborik

D Dion Phaneuf

F Nate Thompson

More THW Trade Deadline Analysis and Commentary

 

 

© The Hockey Writers 2017. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers