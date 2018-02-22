2018 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

The 2018 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date what sort of deals are taking place.
|Feb. 22
|(COVERAGE)
|2018 3rd-Round pick
|F Frank Vatrano
|Feb. 21
|(COVERAGE)
|F Tobias Rieder
G Scott Wedgewood
|G Darcy Kuemper
|Feb. 21
|(COVERAGE)
|D Jakub Jerabek
|2019 5th-Round pick
|Feb. 20
|(COVERAGE)
|F Eric Fehr
|2020 7th-Round pick
|Feb. 20
|(COVERAGE)
|D Nick Holden
|D Rob O’Gara
2018 3rd-Round pick
|Feb. 19
|(COVERAGE)
|G Petr Mrazek
|2019 3th-Round pick
2018 4th-Round pick (conditional)
|Feb. 19
|(COVERAGE)
|D Michal Kempny
|2018 3rd-Round pick
|Feb. 15
|(COVERAGE)
|F Nikita Soshnikov
|2019 4th-Round pick
|Feb. 15
|(COVERAGE)
|F Chris DiDomenico
|D Ville Pokka
|Feb. 13
|(COVERAGE)
|F Nick Shore
F Marian Gaborik
|D Dion Phaneuf
F Nate Thompson
More THW Trade Deadline Analysis and Commentary
- Will Doughty or Karlsson Test Free Agency?
- Which Coyotes Are in Play at the Deadline?
- Who Could the Lightning Target at the Deadline?
- Penguins Trade Options at the Deadline
- Is Jarome Iginla a Deadline Option for Teams?
- Daring Deals the Panthers Can Make at the Deadline
- Targets for the Ducks at the Deadline
- Blue Jackets Deadline Expectations
- What should the Oilers do with Milan Lucic at the Deadline?
- Is McDonagh Worth the Risk for the Bruins?
- Red Wings Trade Deadline in an Alternate Universe