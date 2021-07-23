2021 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

by

The 2021 NHL Draft is finally here. Similar to last year, it won’t be the normal festivities of players coming up to receive their jersey from an NHL general manager. It will be done virtually in their homes with their families. Nevertheless, 223 talented hockey players will realize the dream of being selected by an NHL franchise.

Unlike previous drafts, there is no clear-cut first-overall pick like a Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, or Alexis Lafreniere. There are at least three players who could hear their name called right off the bat. They are, in no particular order, Owen Power, Matthew Beniers, or William Eklund. Heck, it could even be Luke Hughes. Beyond that, we have no idea who the Buffalo Sabres will ultimately pick. That’s what makes this draft so much fun, uncertainty and intrigue will be around every corner.

So without further adieu, here is the famed NHL Draft Live Tracker. This tracker will be updated as picks are made in the first round and will be updated at the end of each subsequent round for rounds two through seven. So, bookmark this page and be sure to check back all night long as the picks come rolling in.

First Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
1
2Seattle Kraken Icon
3
4Devils Logo 1999 - present
5
6
7
8
9
10
11Forfeited
12
13
14
15
16
17
18jets logo 100 2011 - present
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27hurricanes logo 1997 - present
28
29Devils Logo 1999 - present
30
31
32

Second Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
33
34
35Seattle Kraken Icon
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50jets logo 100 2011 - present
51
52
53
54
55
56
57Toronto Maple Leafs logo
58
59hurricanes logo 1997 - present
60
61
62
63
64

Third Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
65
66
67Seattle Kraken Icon
68Devils Logo 1999 - present
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82jets logo 100 2011 - present
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91hurricanes logo 1997 - present
92
93
94hurricanes logo 1997 - present
95
96

Fourth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
97
98
99Seattle Kraken Icon
100Devils Logo 1999 - present
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123hurricanes logo 1997 - present
124
125
126
127
128

Fifth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
129Devils Logo 1999 - present
130
131Seattle Kraken Icon
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146jets logo 100 2011 - present
147
148
149
150
151
152
153Toronto Maple Leafs logo
154
155
156
157
158
159
160

Sixth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
161
162
163Seattle Kraken Icon
164Devils Logo 1999 - present
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185Toronto Maple Leafs logo
186
187hurricanes logo 1997 - present
188
189
190
191
192

Seventh Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
193
194
195Seattle Kraken Icon
196
197
198
199
200hurricanes logo 1997 - present
201
202
203Devils Logo 1999 - present
204
205
206
207
208
209hurricanes logo 1997 - present
210jets logo 100 2011 - present
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219hurricanes logo 1997 - present
220
221
222
223
224